State Street Corp Acquires 51,247 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Codexis were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Codexis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

