California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 217,931 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 172,875 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

