Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Brink’s worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BCO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

