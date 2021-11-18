Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $20,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

