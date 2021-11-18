Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

