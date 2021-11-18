Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

