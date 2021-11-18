Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 141.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $199,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.