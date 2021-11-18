Bank of America Corp DE Buys 164,359 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Viasat were worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Viasat by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

VSAT opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.