Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Brink’s worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.