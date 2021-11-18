Peter T. Heilmann Sells 7,052 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MATX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matson by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

