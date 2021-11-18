Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,947 shares of company stock valued at $393,759. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

