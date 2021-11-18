Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 275 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on J. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

