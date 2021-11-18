Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

NYSE CHPT opened at $27.69 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

