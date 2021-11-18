Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $568,265.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at $67,141,819.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,800 shares of company stock worth $12,610,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

