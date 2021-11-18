First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

AG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 0.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

