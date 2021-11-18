Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

