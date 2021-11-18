PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:PCT opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 4.13.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,380 shares of company stock worth $189,256.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

