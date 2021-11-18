FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.17). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

LVTX stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

