Molecular Templates, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MTEM opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

