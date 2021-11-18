Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 51.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 174.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $523,000.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

