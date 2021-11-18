Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $418.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.96.

Shares of HD opened at $394.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $399.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average of $332.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

