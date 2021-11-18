Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Renishaw stock opened at GBX 5,215 ($68.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,072.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,269.52.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
