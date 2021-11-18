Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 5,215 ($68.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,072.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,269.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Renishaw’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

