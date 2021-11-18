Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

