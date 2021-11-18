Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.