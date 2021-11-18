UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UFP Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.