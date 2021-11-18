Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Commvault Systems worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $9,612,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

