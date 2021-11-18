Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Commvault Systems worth $21,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $9,612,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

