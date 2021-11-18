Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.76 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 117,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.