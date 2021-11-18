Bank of America Corp DE Has $21.76 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 117,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

