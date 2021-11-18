FY2021 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.38. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -197.80%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

