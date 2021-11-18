FY2021 EPS Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Cut by Analyst

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $675.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.