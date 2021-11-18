Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Rises By 117.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.54.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
