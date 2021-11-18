Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Rises By 117.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

