Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 14th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.