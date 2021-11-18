Amalgamated Bank Invests $482,000 in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,168,000 after buying an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

