Amalgamated Bank Buys New Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

