Amalgamated Bank Invests $489,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $966,429. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

