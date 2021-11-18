Comerica Bank Sells 1,466 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 99.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

