Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $402.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

