Comerica Bank Sells 7,437 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Altice USA worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

