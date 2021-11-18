Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

