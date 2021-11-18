UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.76 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

