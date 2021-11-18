UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.