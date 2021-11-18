UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of WesBanco worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

