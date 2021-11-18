UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,920 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.