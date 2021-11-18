FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Decreased by Analyst

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Telos in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

TLS opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

