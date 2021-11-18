Ventyx Biosciences’ (VTYX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $21.97 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

