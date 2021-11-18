Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.67. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

