Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAL stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

