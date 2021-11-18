UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,201 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of SSTK opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

