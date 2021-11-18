Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of RadNet worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,966,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

